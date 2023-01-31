NEWBURYPORT — The city's police department - and one lieutenant in particular - was bursting with pride when its newest office was sworn in at City Hall Monday night.
Carley Siemasko graduated from the first recruit officer class at the new Lynnfield Police Academy last month and officially joined the department's ranks.
The city native is the niece of Lt. Richard Siemasko, who "pinned" her badge on her uniform Monday. She graduated from Newburyport High School in 2015 and obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and Spanish from Westfield State College.
City Marshall Mark Murray said Carley Siemasko excelled in all of her academic and fitness requirements at the academy.
"I'm proud to have her and I think the community will be proud to have her too," he said.
Carley Siemasko said she has always wanted to be a police officer.
"This is what I have always wanted to do. I feel like I'm made for it, in a way. I just never wanted to do anything else and I put all my efforts toward that," Siemasko said.
Carley Siemasko started working with the department on Jan. 19, and will begin her field training this weekend.
"This is what I have always wanted, ever since I can remember. So it's pretty cool," she said.
Being able to be a police officer in her own hometown is an added benefit for Carley Siemasko, who said she has received an excellent response from the community so far.
"Most of the people I know, knew that I wanted to do this, so a lot of the people I have seen have been very happy to see me," she said.
Carley Siemasko was honored for her 13 years of perfect academic attendance when she graduated from high school. As an added bonus, she recently returned to her alma mater as a police officer to soak it all in.
"It was fun to see the reactions when I returned there in this capacity. So I'm happy to get started," she said.
Murray said he was happy to have a new, local officer on the force.
"It's nice to have that," he said.
