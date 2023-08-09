NEWBURYPORT — With Ward 3 City Councilor City Councilor Heather Shand stepping down from her seat to run for an at-large spot, the race to succeed her pits two political newcomers against each other: Heath Granas of Cutters Court and Boardman Street resident Jared Hubbard.
Granas, 43, and his husband, Michael Stanalan, have lived in the city for just over two years and said he is running for the council to offer a different perspective.
“The minute I moved to the city, I started a subscription to (The Daily News) so I could understand the needs of the city and what’s going on on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “After reading two years of articles and understanding the issues, it seems like the can continues to get kicked further and further down the road by the council and nothing really gets done.”
Hubbard, 41, is originally from Dallas and has been living in the city since 2016. He said he is keen on making smart investments that can keep the city affordable.
“My kids are growing up here and I want to make sure that they can afford to actually live here when they graduate and move on,” he said. “Building affordable housing at the former Brown School makes a huge amount of sense. But we really need to change the zoning to make sure we can build more affordable housing and have some sort of a more-diverse set of homes.
“You can’t really build starter homes here right now, like you could when Newburyport was originally constructed,” he added. “Having a diverse range of homes for people is a way to make Port more affordable for everybody.”
In addition to wooing voters, Hubbard has been forced to fend off public and behind-the-scenes attacks from Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and others who expressed concern that he has been charged with domestic violence and cyberbullied a sitting city councilor.
Hubbard defending himself by saying the charge was ultimately dropped by a judge and the cyberbullying accusations were baseless. Court records show an assault and battery on a family/household member charge was generally continued for six months and then dismissed in December 2018.
When reached by a Daily News reporter last week, Hubbard declined to comment further.
One issue that both candidates agree on is what to do with Newburyport Youth Services. Mayor Sean Reardon has presented the City Council with three potential plans to build a new home for NYS at 59 Low St.
Granas said this is an issue that motivated him to run for the council.
“This issue dominates the conversation with the residents in Ward 3,” Granas said. “The consensus really is, ‘Just get the work done.’ But this is an issue that seems to continue to be debated and I agree with the mayor. Let’s get it done, once and for all, and then focus on other issues that are important.”
Hubbard, a father of three, said he and his wife, Brigit, would like to see a new home built for NYS at 59 Low St.
“The mayor has come up with a really good plan for 59 Low St. and it makes all the sense in the world,” he said. “We also need more gym space in the city and so building a gym there makes a lot of sense. NYS needs a place and they are really struggling without a home. Winter is right around the corner and you can’t be outside.”
Keeping local streets and sidewalks in good working order is another issue on which both Ward 3 candidates agree.
“A lot of our streets and sidewalks are unsafe and in terrible condition,” Granas said. “I know we’re in the midst of Year 2 of a five-year (rolling) streets and sidewalks paving plan. But we need to continue the plan and add some additional streets in my ward that are in desperate need of work and aren’t currently on that plan. Literally, every single resident that I talk to wants to talk about the streets.”
Hubbard said he would like to see more long-term planning when it comes to keeping the streets and sidewalks up to par.
“We live in an old, historic city and the ability to plan for this maintenance that keeps this great city is critical,” he said. “I want to see that happen over time.”
Hubbard, an attorney, said he’s heard from a lot of people who would like to see more transparency and responsiveness from the city.
“I would like to do that as their city councilor but also I’d like to work with the city to see that become more systematic,” he said.
Granas, a New Jersey native and flight attendant, said he has learned a lot about conflict resolution on the job.
“I’m deescalating situations every day and am communicating with passengers and crew,” he said. “There’s also a lot of teamwork involved and customer service skills. And, although you don’t put two and two together when you think flight attendant and politics, there really are similarities. I think my background would help me work on the council.”
Although she is staying away from endorsing either Hubbard or Granas, Shand said she has met with both candidates and told them about her time as the Ward 3 councilor.
“My experiences have been all good and it has been a great opportunity to serve the community,” she said.
Hubbard said he has known Shand for many years and she encouraged him to “step up” and run for her seat, while Granas said the Ward 3 councilor made him feel confident that he can give something back to her constituents.
Asked why she was stepping down from the Ward 3 seat, Shand admitted that the current race would likely be the last time she ran for the City Council and wanted to be part of an actual election.
“I’ve never been contested in my three terms, including when I first ran,” she said, adding that she wanted to give someone else the opportunity to serve.
