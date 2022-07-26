NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is presenting an online-only event called “Lives Gone: A Community Conversation About Supporting Uvalde” on Wednesday, July 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
They will discuss how Newburyport, as a privileged community, can help the community of Uvalde, Texas, in the aftermath of the mass shooting last month.
Preregistration is required at bit.ly/3Ps27KJ.
Guest speaker will be Cindy Carlson of Welcome Call Lead for Mom’s Demand Action in Connecticut and a former Sandy Hook Elementary School staff member about what helped Newtown heal after the mass shooting at their elementary school in 2012.
There will be breakout rooms for discussing what Greater Newburyport’s community response will be and also talk about overcoming resistance to getting involved.
The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is a support and activist group, part of the nonprofit organization, the PEG Center for Art & Activism. The group encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group.
Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental actions and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome to participate.
For more information, visit www.thepegcenter.org, email info@thepegcenter.org or call 978-376-4746.
