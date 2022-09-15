SALISBURY — For the second time in less than four years a restaurant will be shutting its doors at 175 Bridge Road, as Portside Waterfront Kitchen and Bar announced they will be closing their Salisbury location at the end of the month.
The Portside opened its doors back in May 2019, following the closing of Vasa, another waterfront kitchen and bar venture, in October 2018.
Portside was the latest venture from brothers Ryan Cox and Brad Atkinson and their business partner and cousin Noah Goldstein. Over the years, the partners opened The Lobster Pool in Rockport, The Farm Bar & Grille restaurants in Essex; Dover, New Hampshire; and Manchester, New Hampshire, En Fuego Cocina Mexicana in Beverly and The 401 Tavern in Hampton, New Hampshire.
The ownership group had entered into a three-year lease with the property owner, 175 Bridge Road LLC, and said they hoped to bring “some of the old traditions” the Portside Sports Bar used to offer, such as a salad bar and a Sunday brunch with a Bloody Mary bar.
The property offers a scenic view of downtown Newburyport and its waterfront, but very little parking. It is located just over the Gillis Bridge next to The Deck restaurant and near multiple marinas.
Portside’s ownership announced the closing via their Facebook, stating in part that “this is not something we wanted, but unfortunately we were unable to renew our lease at our current location.
Susan Mooskian, the property manager of 175 Bridge Road, said that she believes that the wording of Portside’s announcement was not 100 percent accurate.
“I’d like to clarify that despite what the owners of Portside said in their post, it was them who chose not renew their lease, not the owner of the building,” Mooskian said. “I have the email to prove it.”
Mooskian could not say exactly who would be moving in to replace Portside, but she did confirm that they are planning to open either Dec. 1 or Jan. 1. The location will be closed for two months as the new business renovates and puts in its own touches, according to Mooskian.
Mooskian also confirmed that The Inn At Ring’s Island will remain open and is unaffected by the closing of the Portside.
Kimberly Bamford, who owns and operates the nearby Salon 42/70 on Bridge Road said she was disappointed to hear the news.
"Always a sad thing when a local business struggles to find people willing to work for them to stay afloat in these still trying times of recovery," Bamford said.
