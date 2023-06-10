PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s bariatric surgery program has been reaccredited as a designated comprehensive center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
“This accreditation reaffirms Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s continued commitment to providing high-quality care and supporting patient safety efforts for weight management and surgical weight loss,” said Dr. Bernard Benedetto, a bariatric surgeon at the hospital.
“Our dedicated team works collaboratively to address the needs of those affected by obesity – through a multidisciplinary, patient-centered care approach, ultimately providing our patients with exceptional outcomes and helping them achieve a healthier lifestyle,” he added.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 93 million adults in the U.S. are affected by obesity and that number continues to increase. Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of diseases and conditions commonly associated with it, such as Type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer, among other health risks.
The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. MBSAQIP-accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.
To earn accreditation, Portsmouth Regional Hospital met criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care, ensuring its ability to assist patients with obesity.
The center participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifies opportunities for quality improvement. These are published by the ACS and the ASMBS.
To learn more about the hospital’s bariatric surgery program, call 603-433-4984 or visit portsmouthhospital.com/specialties/bariatric-surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.