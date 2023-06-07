HAVERHILL – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard officials recently visited Whittier Tech last month and held a STEM event for students to explore how their career skills can support their future careers, according to School Superintendent Maureen Lynch.
The event, which took place place May 23 and 24, was organized by plumbing instructor Eli Roy, metal fabrication instructor Chris Gerber, and PNS STEM Outreach Coordinator Libby Hite.
It was designed to provide Whittier students with an opportunity to explore how the career skills they are learning in school can be applied to real-world industry positions, such as those available at PNS.
Students could explore 21 pop-up demonstrations, including sheet metal mechanics, welders, air conditioning equipment mechanics, fabric workers, engineers, and more.
“This was a great way for Whittier Tech students to see how their career skills can support their futures in the industry,” said Whittier Tech’s Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz. “We hope to bring this experience back next year. The shipyard is a local employer with a variety of careers that fit many of our vocational-technical areas. We are excited to partner with companies that promote career technical excellence.”
Prior to the demonstration portion of the event, PNS held an introductory session in the auditorium. Ron Fitzgerald, PNS electrician and current Whittier Tech School Committee member for Salisbury, introduced Andrew Worthington from PNS Engineering and PNS’ STEM and diversity division leader Jessica Lamarre, who provided a brief overview of PNS.
“Coming to vocational high schools, like Whittier, gives us potential candidates for employment who already have a solid two years of hands-on experience doing the types of work that are utilized and built upon in a career,” said Mike Millet of PNS’ Recruiting and Hiring. “We have the ability to showcase what we do and how we can build a better future.”
PNS employs a civilian workforce of top-tier professionals to safely overhaul, repair, and modernize the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet. To learn more about PNS, visit its webpage.
“All of us at Whittier Tech would like to thank Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for helping to put on this wonderful event,” Lynch said. “The various demonstrations ignited a spark of curiosity and passion among our students, and we are grateful to the Shipyard for their invaluable support in shaping the future of our students and our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.