PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital is sprucing up its labor and delivery unit with a new cesarean section operating suite.
The $1.3 million renovation is expected to be complete in spring 2023.
“Labor and delivery is one of the happiest units in any hospital,” said Dean Carucci, the hospital’s CEO. “We want to make sure our moms, babies and their families are comfortable and confident in knowing they made the right choice selecting our hospital to start, or add to, their family.”
The hospital will continue to offer its new moms spa-like suites featuring tubs for hydrotherapy, as well as music therapy, aromatherapy, massage and private bathrooms.
For patients needing specialized care, the hospital has a Level 2 special care nursery staffed by clinical teams trained to handle fetal emergencies.
“This is a pivotal moment in a parent’s life, and we want to do our best to make sure that mom, her partner, and their baby have an exceptional experience,” said Nora Fortin, director of women’s and children’s services at the hospital.
“We’re confident that this renovation will provide families with the comfort and security they need and desire during this exciting time in their lives,” she added.
Patients will remain in the unit during renovations, which will be coordinated to create minimal disruption, according to the hospital.
