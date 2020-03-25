GEORGETOWN --Town officials confirmed Wednesday they were notified of two positive COVID-19 cases in the same household by the Department of Public Health.
Emergency Management Director and Police Chief Donald C. Cudmore and Town Administrator Michael Farrell said in a press release that local health officials were notified by DPH of the positive test results and have been in contact with both residents. The patients are in isolation and are recovering at home, per DPH orders. Public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify and give guidelines to anyone who has been in close contact with the two people.
In order to protect the residents’ medical privacy rights, no additional information will be disclosed about the patients.
In the release, Cudmore and Farrell said the Georgetown Police and Fire Departments are fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergencies. Officers, firefighters and medics may appear different and may be wearing additional personal protective equipment when responding to calls and their interactions with the public will be different, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of first responders.
If emergency fire or medical services are needed, residents should tell the 911 dispatcher if they or anyone they have been in contact with is experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 virus. The dispatcher should also be alerted if individuals or anyone they live with or have come in contact with have been required to self-quarantine.
When requesting police, fire or emergency medical services, when possible, safe and feasible, residents may also be asked to meet first responders outside their homes.
All facilities, public buildings, parks and playgrounds in Georgetown are closed to the public, including Town Hall, Library, all school and town playgrounds, American Legion Park, the East Main Street recreation facility, Camp Denison, Harry Murch Park and the West Main Street fields.
Essential staff continue to work in the town of Georgetown. Residents should plan to conduct their business with the town either by email or over the phone. Visit the town's website at www.georgetownma.gov.
