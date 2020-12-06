SEABROOK — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently identified Chop Shop Pub at 920 Lafayette Road as a location where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The potential community exposure occurred during a live music event on the evening of Nov. 21, the department reported on Saturday.
Two people, who were present at the event and were potentially infectious at the time, have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who visited Chop Shop Pub during that event is advised to receive a COVID-19 test.
The Department of Health and Human Services is in the process of notifying any close contacts directly, but officials said there may others who they have not been able to identify that may have been exposed.
At the same time, state officials also identified Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester and MacDougall's Tavern in Keene as possible exposure sites.
At least eight people, who visited the Manchester establishment, have tested positive for COVID-19 with potential exposures taking place Nov. 19-29. For those who visited MacDougall's Tavern, potential community exposure took place Nov. 20-21. At least nine people, who have visited the Keene establishment, have since tested positive.
More information can be found at www.nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/special-notices.htm
