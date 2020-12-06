SEABROOK — The state Department of Health and Human Services has identified Chop Shop Pub at 920 Lafayette Road as a place where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The potential community exposure occurred at a live music event the evening of Nov. 21, the department reported Saturday.
Two people, who attended the event and were potentially infectious at the time, have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who visited Chop Shop Pub during that event is advised to receive a COVID-19 test.
The department is notifying any close contacts directly, but officials said there may be others they have not been able to identify who were exposed.
State officials also identified Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester and MacDougall's Tavern in Keene as possible exposure sites.
At least eight people who visited the Manchester establishment have tested positive for COVID-19 with potential exposure taking place Nov. 19 through Nov. 29.
For those who visited MacDougall's Tavern, potential community exposure took place Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. At least nine people who visited the Keene establishment have tested positive.
More information can be found at www.nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/special-notices.htm.
