Possible school renaming up for discussion in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — With the resurfacing of details about racial discrimination at the 1941 Newburyport High School graduation, the use of former Superintendent Rupert Nock's name on the middle school has come into question.
Sean Reardon, a School Committee member who announced his campaign for mayor last month, requested that a discussion about the possible removal of the name on the school be put on the School Committee agenda for Monday night or on a future meeting agenda.
As explained by Amesbury resident and 1969 NHS graduate Charlie Cullen in his guest opinion column in The Daily News on Thursday, lifelong Newburyport resident Frank Cousins Jr. delivered the guest sermon Jan. 17 at a virtual service from the Universalist Unitarian Church to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Cousins is a former Essex County sheriff and current president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
In demonstrating how racial injustice has had an impact on him and his family over the years, Cousins, who is African-American, shared an experience that his father, Frank Cousins Sr., had when he graduated from Newburyport High School 80 years ago.
Prior to graduation day, a member of the class allegedly asked the high school principal, who was later revealed to be Nock, that she not have to walk near Cousins' father because he was Black. Nock reportedly agreed to this request and moved Cousins' father to the back of the procession, which is typically set up alphabetically by last name.
Cousins Sr. did not retaliate or lash out following this incident, but he also did not return to the high school grounds until his son graduated in 1976 and two years after that, when his daughter walked in the procession.
In the guest column, Cullen said the community has experienced a type of awakening over the past year, especially following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, and other people of color at the hands of police.
"Many in our society are finally beginning to come to grips with the depths of injustice toward African-Americans," Cullen wrote.
"It has always existed, and we have a responsibility to look at our own community before we condemn events in other places like Charlottesville," Cullen continued. "Black lives matter everywhere, including here in Newburyport."
Cullen recognized that Nock is not alive to address the incident directly "and I do not know if he ever had regret or learned from this moment, or if he became a better and more enlightened person."
Reardon also recognized that, saying he knows that a discussion could be difficult for the Nock family, but he hopes they can be present to take part.
"Too many times over the years these difficult conversations about race are not had and these incidents are drowned by silence," Reardon wrote in an email to the newspaper. "Even though this incident happened in 1941, it still matters today."
Reardon added "there is no denying that the incident did happen," which is why a conversation should take place.
"I think President Joe Biden said it best in his inaugural address, 'To heal, we have to remember,'" he said. "I hope we can start having these conversations about race and I hope we can begin to heal as an community."
After speaking with members of the Cousins family and others who knew of the 1941 incident, Reardon said it is clear that "people have held this for a lot of years" and at the very least, it's time to talk openly about it.
The School Committee convenes at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. An agenda has not yet been posted, but should soon be available at www.cityofnewburyport.com. and www.newburyport.k12.ma.us.
Cullen's full column can be read at www.newburyportnews.com/opinion/columns/as-i-see-it-incident-at-1941-nhs-graduation-comes-to-light/article_5c82a832-2ac4-5b6c-9efb-833602f7f5be.html.
