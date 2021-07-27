NEWBURYPORT — Local police were investigating a possible suicide believed to have taken place Monday night on the roof of the Sullivan Building at 25 Temple St. but not discovered until Tuesday morning.
The discovery lead to speculation among residents, many of whom congregated outside at John M. Kelleher Park as two ambulance crews and four police officers arrived about 9 a.m.
While the ambulance crews departed within a few minutes, police were there throughout the morning. No other details were available Tuesday.
The 142-unit Sullivan Building is overseen by the Newburyport Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.