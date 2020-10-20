SALISBURY — A new company with a familiar name has been given the go ahead to build a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility on Fanaris Drive after the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to enter into a host community agreement with Brother Jonathan's Alchemy, Inc. Monday night.
Salem-based Alternative Therapies Group opened a marijuana retail store on Route 110, which has become successful over the past year.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, former Alternative Therapies Group CEO Chris Edwards is fronting the new company which intends to open a small marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in the town's industrial park.
"This is a new venture that he is proposing to do on his own," Harrington said Monday afternoon. "This would be a smaller, sort of boutique cultivation facility. It would not be a very large manufacturing facility."
Although the town currently has a limit of two marijuana retail stores – the first being ATG, the second is the in-coming, 40,000-square-foot Root & Bloom LLC facility at 187 Lafayette Road – there is no limit on marijuana cultivation and manufacturing, according to Harrington.
"This host community agreement is pretty much in line with the others that have been signed, in terms of all of the protections that need to be put in place," he said. "Odor control is very important for a manufacturing and cultivation facility."
Although no conversation took place in open session about the details of the host community agreement Monday night, Root & Bloom LLC signed a deal which requires it to pay a one-time community impact fee of $350,000 spread over five payments: $150,000 upon receipt of a special permit; $50,000 upon receipt of the final license from the state Cannabis Control Commission; $50,000 six months after the receipt of the final license; $50,000 18 months after receiving the final license; as well as $50,000 a year after receiving the final license.
Harrington also said Monday afternoon that Brother Jonathan’s Alchemy, Inc. would also be required to pay 1% of its gross revenues to the town. Edwards will also need to receive all of his licensing from the state Cannabis Control Commission within the next two years.
"Mr. Edwards and the town have had a very good relationship since his affiliation with ATG," Harrington said. "If the board feels so inclined as to accept his proposal, we would look forward to continuing to work with him."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
