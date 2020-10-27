NEWBURYPORT – The legal fate of Donn Pollard, the Fruit Street man accused of attacking a Black Lives Matter protester during a summer demonstration in Market Square, won't be decided until at least December.
Pollard, 63, was arrested minutes after the June 26 incident and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after local police say he punched a protester in a fight over her protest sign.
In September, Pollard's attorney, Janine Lepore, asked a Newburyport District Court judge to schedule a disposition hearing for Oct. 27 Tuesday with the hope the case might be resolved. A disposition date signals the client's willingness to discuss a possible plea deal with prosecutors.
But after what an Essex District Attorney' Office spokesperson called a "joint agreement" between a prosecutor and Lepore, the hearing was postponed until Dec. 10.
Two phone numbers listed for Lepore were not accepting calls when a reporter tried reaching her Tuesday afternoon.
The incident leading to Pollard's arrest prompted the city to hire a consultant to look into the Newburyport Police Department's handling of the altercation as well as an internal police investigation of its own methods.
The independent report focused on the conduct of veteran police Officer Kevin Martin. He was accused of making an "insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner."
Martin said something along the lines of, "If you want to defund the police so bad, why are you asking for my help?" according to witnesses.
But the independent investigator cleared Martin of wrongdoing and reported there was not enough evidence to determine if the officer made an inappropriate remark toward a Black Lives Matter supporter.
"An abundance of anecdotal information does not automatically make it fact," the report reads.
The Police Department's internal investigation backed up the independent investigation.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
