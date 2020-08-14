NEWBURYPORT — The mayor confirmed on Friday there is a potentially dangerous algae bloom in the Artichoke River, and said officials are working "aggressively" to keep it out of the city's water supply.
Mayor Donna Holaday suggested that the recent drought may have affected the algae bloom, and said the city is working with consultants and the state Department of Environmental Protection to address the situation and to test the water to determine what kind of toxins are in the algae.
"We don't know what toxins are in the bloom, but the main focus is to make sure we have a clean water supply and make sure we can treat potential toxins if that does happen," said Holaday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, algae blooms result from the rapid growth, or bloom, of algae, and can cause harm to animals, people, or the local environment. They can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors.
In fresh water lakes and rivers, harmful algae blooms are most commonly formed from cyanobacteria. Because of their color, they are often called blue-green algae.
People or animals can get sick when they have contact with water or food contaminated with algal toxins by swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water, breathing in contaminated tiny water droplets or mist, drinking contaminated water and eating contaminated seafood, according to the CDC.
Holaday emphasized the seriousness of algal blooms, and urged local residents not to swim or fish in the Artichoke and to keep their pets out of the river.
She said the city is putting mandatory water restrictions in place to limit nonessential use of water for gardens and swimming pools. Water use is to be limited to the early morning hours.
"We're asking people to limit the amount of water they're using to bide some time to address the algal bloom," said Holaday.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall.
