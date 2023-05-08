NEWBURYPORT — Local firefighters and members of other agencies returned to the crippled Seqens pharmaceutical site off Opportunity Way on Monday to continue the cleanup after a chemical explosion early Thursday killed a Methuen man and injured four other workers.
Meanwhile, Mayor Sean Reardon announced that Seqens must begin demolishing an addition to the building where the massive explosion took place. Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon but the city has given Seqens a deadline of 8 a.m. Wednesday to begin the work.
Jack O’Keefe’s body was recovered roughly 18 hours after the 12:45 a.m. blast near where first responders expected to find him. He was 62.
In preparation for demolition, hazardous materials crews were busy Monday removing eight 55-gallon drums of chemicals, while roughly 2,000 gallons of chemicals were being drained from two vats.
The explosion sent a third vat through the roof and into the parking lot at least 30 feet away. Work was halted late Monday afternoon before the job was completed due to high winds. The cleanup is expected to resume Tuesday morning.
Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said the chemicals in the two remaining vats included acetone and isopropyl alcohol.
Following the explosion, the chemicals were stabilized by chilling them until workers returned Monday. Workers then drained the vats, transferring chemicals to waiting trucks. From there, the chemicals were expected to be moved to barrels so they could be transported from the site, Salt explained.
Salt called the process time consuming and hazardous. That prompted several local firefighters to stand by with fire hoses in case something happened. The massive response required local firefighters to call neighboring departments to cover both city stations while the transfer took place.
Reardon said Monday the city is safe but he will soon issue Seqens a notice of intent to shut down all operations, at least for now.
“We’re taking the right precautions to monitor it. But we’re dealing with sensitive materials, so we have to be really careful,” he said.
Reardon noted that the Department of Public Services is headquartered roughly 200 yards from the blast site and Rupert A. Nock Middle School and Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School are also in the vicinity.
“We’re concerned for the safety of our residents. Anything we do, moving forward, will be about thinking of them first,” he said. “This will be a long process as far as the investigation goes and it’s not something we’re going to have the answers on right away. This could take years to get answers about.”
No further danger or problems have been discovered and a contractor was brought in Monday to shore up the steel supports, as well as replace a crane that had been holding up the building since Friday.
Reardon said Building Commissioner Greg Earls is expected to oversee any demolition on the property.
Although the explosion does not appear to have been suspicious, the cause is still being investigated by state police, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit as well as the Fire Department, and the removal has been classified as a Tier 1 hazmat incident.
The mayor said he was glad to see crews were making progress but added that he will not be completely satisfied until all dangerous chemicals are removed from the property.
“That will always be a concern but I am working closely with our first responders and utilizing the state agencies as well to have this done as quickly and as safely as possible,” he said.
The fatal explosion was the third major incident at Seqens/PCI Synthesis since 2020. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, sent a joint letter to the company demanding answers Thursday afternoon.
Reardon said he heard Seqens will set up a virtual meeting with Newburyport’s state and federal delegations for later this week and he plans to be on hand.
“We’re progressing in the way that we need to. We’re doing our best to keep our first responders safe and are overseeing the safe cleanup of this site,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.