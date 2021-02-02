NEWBURYPORT - High winds and heavy, wet snow from a powerful nor'easter that rocked the Northeast states led to several power outages locally Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Among the hardest hit areas was Salisbury Beach up Route 1A to the New Hampshire border. As many as 900 customers around North End Boulevard were without power Monday night well into Tuesday. Other power outages were reported off Hancock Street in Newburyport and in the city's industrial park. Newbury residents also lost power in some areas as well as some West Newbury customers.
With higher coastal temperatures, snowfall amounts varied widely across short distances. Boston received 1.5 inches of snow while 20 inches was reported in Wilmington. An Amesbury spotter reported 12 inches had fallen as of 10 p.m. Monday, while Byfield received 13.5 inches by midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Spotty snowfall is expected to continue in Eastern Massachusetts until at least 1 p.m. with wind gusts up to 34 mph, Snow could still fall into Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasted.
Both Newburyport and Amesbury had put street parking bans in place Monday afternoon, leaving city streets open for public works crews to plow and sand throughout the night.
In Newburyport's South End, tree branches were seen broken and toppled onto Marlboro and Hancock streets from the heavy, wet snow.
