NEWBURYPORT — High winds and heavy, wet snow from a powerful nor'easter that rocked several Northeast states led to power outages locally Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Among the hardest hit was the Salisbury Beach area up Route 1A to the New Hampshire border. As many as 900 electrical customers around North End Boulevard were without power well into Tuesday.
Other power outages were reported in Newburyport's South End and in the city's industrial park. Some Newbury and West Newbury residents also lost power.
With slightly warmer coastal temperatures, snowfall amounts swung widely across short distances. Boston received 1.5 inches of snow while 20 inches were reported in West Newbury.
A spotter in Newburyport reported receiving 17 inches while over in Amesbury, 13 inches of snow fell. In Byfield, a spotter reported 16 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow could still fall into Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasted.
Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury were among the communities that declared snow emergency parking bans Monday afternoon, leaving streets open for public works crews to plow and sand throughout the night.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said there was some minor flooding during high tide at 3 p.m. on Tuesday but because no one was out and about, there was little impact.
There was a minor collision between a police cruiser and another car after both slid due to difficult weather conditions. No one was hurt and the cruiser was not badly damaged, according to Fowler.
No vehicles were towed during the town's parking ban and those who parked on the streets moved their cars quickly when approached by police.
"Towing is the last resort," Fowler said.
Some Newburyport residents, however, did not abide by the parking ban as well as their Salisbury neighbors.
Anthony Furnari, Newburyport's Department of Public Services director, said eight cars were towed during the ban, which was lifted Tuesday at noon.
Forty-eight pieces of equipment, including trucks driven by contractors, plowed Newburyport's streets for more than 28 hours, Furnari added.
"The snow is very heavy so it’s been tough to push," Furnari said in an email. "Some issues with residents pushing and snowblowing snow in the roadways. We are also keeping an eye on Plum Island especially Reservation Terrace and 73rd St." which have seen considerable beach erosion and flooding during past storms.
Furnari said his crew would be back at it early Wednesday to continue clearing street corners and improving sight lines.
Amesbury police Deputy Chief Craig Bailey said a couple of residents parked illegally and a few tickets were issued, but most people paid attention to the ban.
"Residents were good to go," Bailey said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
