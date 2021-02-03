Groveland - Merrill Gene Dow Jr., age 75, of Groveland, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday afternoon, January 25, 2021. He was the loving husband of 49 years to Cathy-ann (Hargraves) Dow. Born in Newburyport, October 31, 1945, he was the son of the late Merrill Gene Dow and the late Lil…