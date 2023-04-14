AMESB URY — John W. Pramberg, Esq. has joined the board of directors at Link House, returning after an earlier term on the board in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He has seen the organization grow in the last 30 years from a single house for a dozen men in Newburyport to a continuum of care in three communities with five residences and two outpatient centers serving adults and children.
“We are delighted to have Jack rejoin the Link House board of directors. He has an inspiring, decades-long interest in our mission and his experience and expertise will be great assets as we plan for the future,” says Chief Executive Officer Gary Gastman.
Pramberg was an elected and appointed official on both the state and local levels for more than 20 years. He has been a lawyer and certified public accountant for four decades, serving as a life member and past president of the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs. Long active in the community, he is president of the Griffin Home, the Jackman Willet House, and treasurer of the Moseley Fund for Social Service, and a former president of the Custom House Maritime Museum.
“It can be overwhelming to access care if you are facing substance use disorder challenges, mental health challenges, or both,” notes Pramberg. “We sometimes forget that underneath the big issues are individual people who are struggling. Link House directly and effectively impacts the lives of individuals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.