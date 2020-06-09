Preparation has made all the difference for a number of local retailers and restaurateurs Monday morning.
On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker gave the OK for retail shops to open, with some restrictions, and restaurants to offer outdoor dining as part of Phase 2 of his plan to restart the economy.
Colleen Magowan owns the Eighteen Friend Street gift shop and offered curbside pickup throughout the coronavirus shutdown. But Magowan had her doors open promptly Monday morning.
"People have been coming in and are very respectful," Magowan said. "They are all very excited to be here and I was getting messages all week from people saying they couldn't wait to get in and shop."
Donna Woodsom is the co-owner of Willie Joe & Woodie's clothing shop and said she and partner Billy McLane will be opening by appointment only beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m., albeit without fitting rooms.
"We are excited but a little nervous," Woodsom said. "We will probably go this way for two weeks and play it by ear."
Ovedia Artisan Chocolates and Coffee owner Antoinette Whitney has also kept her coffee shop open to the public for takeout only.
"From the coffee shop side of things, we kept things as close to normal as possible," Whitney said. "I really didn't want to change too much in light of everything else changing. I wanted people to know that it was somewhat normal to come in, get their coffee and leave."
Whitney has also been working with the city to allow bistro-style seating in front of her shop but added that keeping her doors open, if only in a limited fashion during the shutdown, has engendered a good deal of extra loyalty from her customers.
"There's also been a group of about 75 people who I see three to four times a week," Whitney said. "They never forgot about me."
Natalie Riley, the owner of Eclipx Salon on Route 110, had to close her doors in March but reopened by appointment only in late May. Riley also found a way to encourage social distancing by setting up a pair of styling stations outside in tents.
"The tents have been a lot of fun and we've gotten a lot of great feedback on them. People are loving those," Riley said. "They really help to calm people's nerves, knowing that they are outside and in the air."
According to Riley, being well prepared and receptive to the state's reopening plans really paid off for her salon.
"I was working on the business and trying to work out what my next move was going to be from day one," Riley said. "So this was all planned prior to opening and we would just waiting for the opening date. That way we were on top of things which help significantly in getting it all going. I have been incredibly overwhelmed from the response we have gotten from our clients. We have new clients coming in, left and right, and I cannot complain."
Hungry Traveler co-owner Donna Rignoli added a pair of takeout windows to her popular Salisbury restaurant as well as a tented dining space about three weeks ago and said business has been very good.
"People love it," Rignoli said. "This is all new to us but we're working to make it the best it can be. But we couldn't even get to-go boxes because everyone else needed them. So it has been really hard getting everything together. It's all new for everybody. We were never a takeout place before. We had some takeout orders but never like we have them now."
Rignoli said her regular customers were very supportive when the tent opened and she is now seeing an increased number of Salisbury Beach summer residents as well.
"We thank all of our customers," Rignoli said. "They have stayed faithful and loyal and are really helping us out and keeping us going."
Jeff Nahas is the owner of The Ale House, The Barking Dog Bar & Grill, and the Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar in downtown Amesbury, and closed his restaurants in mid-March when the pandemic hit the state.
Nahas was working on Monday to prepare patio dining at Blue Moon while waiting on state approval to serve liquor outdoors. He stressed that his restaurants will be approaching their reopening plans slowly.
"We're going to start slow, we're only going to do dinner for the first week," Nahas said. "So we won't be opening for lunch yet. We're just going to take it easy and see where it goes. The last thing we want to do is go backwards after this."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.