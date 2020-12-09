NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will be hosting the holiday presentation “The Spirit of Christmas Past: Four Centuries of Christmas in New England” (Virtual) by Kenneth Turino of Historic New England on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
This well-illustrated lecture, starting at 6:30 p.m., traces the development of the celebration of Christmas from the time it was outlawed in 17th century New England through the beginning of the 21st century. The presentation will look at how Christmas was transformed from a rowdy celebration to a family centered event. Among the topics discussed are how the Christmas tree became popular, halls were decked, and Santa Claus came to town.
Turino has published several articles on the history of Christmas and has a book in development. He speaks on the topic widely.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register online on the library’s website calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/12-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428 x 242.
