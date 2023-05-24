NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Preservation Trust recognized homeowners, a timber framer, an art teacher and a longtime advocate on Saturday for their efforts to preserve, restore and protect historic buildings.
The Trust presented the awards as part of the group’s Preservation Weekend activities.
Jennifer and Jeffrey Reed of 7 Parker St., Newbury, received the Interior Restoration Award for work on their home, known as the James Noyes House built in 1646. The home is a rare example of First Period construction, an American architecture style between approximately 1626 and 1725.
Jessica and Matthew Little received an Exterior Restoration Award for work on their house at 22-24 Olive St., Newburyport. The house, built in 1838, is a classic example of mid-19th century architecture.
Sharon Harris and Lowell Barrett of 112 High St., Newburyport, received an Exterior Renovation Award for the multiyear work they have done restoring curved windows and constructing a new porch with Tuscan columns and a sculpted railing. The home, known as the Pope-Moseley House, is considered one of the finest examples of Colonial Revival architecture with Georgian influence in the city.
Stephen DeLisle and Brin Stevens of 195 High St., Newburyport, received the Adaptive Reuse Award for their project to restore a dilapidated barn on the property dating to the horse-and-buggy days. They hired Arron Sturgis of Preservation Timber Framing in Berwick, Maine, who took the barn frame apart, poured a new foundation, and rebuilt the building.
Sturgis described the work.
“While it may be unorthodox to dismantle this frame in order to save it,” he said in a release, “it is not without historic precedent,” and was the best approach to save the structure. The Preservation Trust recognized Sturgis with the Historic Craftsman Award for his work on the project.
In addition, the Trust presented Pamela Standley-Jamison, a senior art teacher with the Newburyport Education Foundation, with the Community Recognition Award. Standley-Jamison has taught students in Newburyport schools about historic architecture through art. One project includes making valentines that are hung on the doors of historic homes throughout the city.
The Trust also presented the Preservation Advocacy Award to longtime member Stephanie Niketic of 93 High St., Newburyport.
Niketic was honored for spending countless hours at city government meetings to speak for the preservation and recognition of historic properties in Newburyport. She also has worked to support regulations to protect neighborhoods from overdevelopment and has fought demolition of historic buildings on several occasions.
Besides the awards program, Preservation Weekend also featured a “then and now” slideshow, juxtaposing photos taken by Robert Currier of the dilapidated downtown in the 1970s with current photos of the same locations by Richard K. Lodge; a workshop by Trust board member Kevin Latady on how to take photos of historic buildings; and a presentation by former Museum of Old Newbury Director Susan Edwards on the important role Newburyport Dr. Henry Coit Perkins played in the development of photography in America through his work in the daguerreotype process.
For more on the Preservation Trust, go to https://npt.wildapricot.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.