Preservation Trust places 50th historic house plaque

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Preservation Trust recently delivered a historic plaque to homeowners Michael Myers and Gillian Guidetti-Myers of 18 Allen St. This marks the 50th historic house plaque placed by the trust since the inception of its program in 2014.
The NPT’s historic house plaque program seeks to encourage appreciation of Newburyport’s broad range of domestic architecture, educate residents and visitors about the architectural styles, endorse thorough research and documentation of evidence, and introduce consistency in Newburyport’s historic house signs. The program continues to grow in popularity each year.
“We are very proud of our historic house plaque program and its 50th placement,” said Linda Miller, co-president of Newburyport Preservation Trust. “The document-based research gives everyone a good record of the history of their house. We present homeowners with a binder that includes all the research plus an architectural analysis. We look forward to the next 50.”
The Myers’ house was built by Charles H. Coffin, a well-known merchant and entrepreneur in Newburyport until his death in 1889.
According to the 1855 tax assessors records, Coffin held land and houses on several streets valued at $23,000 of which the Myers’ house totaled $1,000.
Included in Coffin’s holdings were a “6 tenement block” on Tremont Street as well as a “4 tenement block” on High Street near the intersection with State Street. These tenement blocks may have been for the management of the Globe Steam Mill, co-owned by Coffin to manufacture cotton.
While it was Coffin who built the Greek Revival-style house at 18 Allen, according to the deeds, it was Charles H. Bliss who “improved” the house in the 1860s and likely added the Victorian features such as the front bay window and the flat-roofed overhang supported with large, manufactured brackets.
On the interior, the house is adorned with Victorian era moldings, trim and doors. Bliss was a prominent silk dealer in Newburyport prior to 1900. The house remained in the Bliss family for almost 100 years.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, take a look at the beautiful features of the house at 18 Allen St.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
