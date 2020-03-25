NEWBURYPORT – In the interest of public health during the COVID-19 crisis, the Newburyport Preservation Trust has canceled Preservation Week 2020 events previously scheduled for May 15-17.
Presentations, tours, and programs in development for this year's theme, "The Mills of Newburyport: The Dream That Ran Out of Steam," will continue to be refined for presentation in May 2021.
In the meantime, the nonprofit all-volunteer Newburyport Preservation Trust continues to remotely monitor preservation-related issues, advocate for historic preservation awareness and action, and serve as an information resource to homeowners and developers.
Although public programs are suspended, the Newburyport Preservation Trust website invites preventive-distanced lovers of Newburyport to immerse in its 6,000 pages of architecture, history, and preservation-related content via www.NbptPreservationTrust.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.