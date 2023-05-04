NEWBURYPORT — The upcoming Preservation Week 2023 will feature multiple events, including a “then and now” slideshow of Newburyport in the mid-1970s, a hands-on workshop on photographing historic buildings, a preservation awards reception, and a lecture about the critical role of a local doctor in the early development of photography in the United States.
Preservation Week events, sponsored by the Newburyport Preservation Trust, will be held at various locales from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21. The theme is “Focus on History.” All events are free and open to the public, except for the Preservation Awards presentation.
It kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with photographer Bob Currier’s illustrated talk about several dozen photos he took in the mid-1970s when much of Newburyport’s downtown was crumbling, boarded or overgrown.
Currier’s photos will be juxtaposed with current photos of the same venues taken by Richard Lodge, former Daily News editor and member of the trust board.
St. Paul’s is at 166 High St. The kickoff event will be followed by a reception.
On Saturday, May 20, Kevin Latady, architect, architectural photographer and a trust board member, will lead a workshop, “Photographing Historic Buildings,” from 9 a.m. until noon at the Perkins Printing & Engraving Plant behind the Museum of Old Newbury at 98 High St.
Workshop participants will first learn the principles of photographing historic buildings, fan out on nearby streets to take photos, and then reconvene to discuss their shots. The workshop is limited to 20 registrants.
Registrants should bring an SLR (or mirrorless) camera or cellphone with a camera. Online registration is required via Eventbrite:photographinghistoricalbuildings.eventbrite.com.
On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., Powder House Park & Learning Center on Godfrey’s Hill, 57 Low St., will host an open house and guided tours of Newburyport’s 1822 powder house, which was restored by the Preservation Trust. The tours will be led by trust co-President Tom Kolterjahn, who oversaw the multiyear restoration project.
Also on Saturday, the Preservation Awards will be presented at St. Paul’s. The Preservation Trust recognizes the finest preservation efforts across the city during the past year. This event is open to trust members and guests, and award recipients and guests.
On Sunday, May 21, Susan C.S. Edwards, retired executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury, will give a free illustrated lecture titled “The Newburyport Origins of Photography” at 2 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Newburyport played a pivotal role in the origins of early American photography. A native son, Dr. Henry Coit Perkins, experimented with the daguerreotype process, the first practicable method of capturing permanent images with a camera, a process that gave rise to the birth of photography as a tool of record, as well as an art form.
His “bird’s-eye” daguerreotypes of Newburyport are the first photographic town views ever made in the United States and are regarded by scholars and curators as national treasures. The presentation explores Perkins’ work in the context of his contemporaries.
For more about Preservation Week and the Preservation Trust, go to npt.wildapricot.org/.
