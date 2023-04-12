NEWBURYPORT — A member of the fire chief screening committee is calling for the removal of a colleague who she said could be carrying a conflict of interest into the final stages of the search after a controversial letter was released to the public.
Mayor Sean Reardon has been looking for a new fire chief ever since Christopher LeClaire was placed on medical leave in July. Stephen Bradbury III has served as acting fire chief ever since and LeClaire is scheduled to retire in June. The nine-member screening committee was appointed by Reardon in late January to find LeClaire’s permanent successor.
The letter, from Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon and dated Feb. 24, demanded that union members from outside the department not apply for the chief’s position. MacKinnon stated in his letter that Local 827 had qualified and worthy candidates among its own members and then directed any further questions to Local 827 President Kevin Parseghian.
Parseghian is a member of the screening committee – a fact that did not sit well with fellow member and at-large City Councilor Connie Preston, who is now calling for Parseghian to be removed from the committee before the process moves any further.
“I believe that the search committee should have been informed of the letter and I believe there is an inherent conflict of interest with having Lt. Parseghian on the search committee,” she said. “As the president of the local firefighters union, he has to focus on what is best for them. However, the search committee should be focused on what is best for the taxpayers of Newburyport.”
Preston, who said she was unaware of the letter until she read about it in The Daily News last week, said the group is expected to meet Friday when a number of interviews have been scheduled. She asked Reardon to remove Parseghian from the screening committee by then.
After the round of interviews Friday, the screening committee will recommend candidates to an assessment center and eventually send the names of two or three finalists to the mayor, who would make his choice. That choice would then need to be approved by the City Council, according to Preston.
Reardon told city councilors at their meeting Monday that five candidates remain after eight applied for the position.
“The committee will interview five of the candidates and then decide if all five will be put through the fire chief assessment center,” he told councilors.
Reardon said in a text message that he first saw the letter Feb. 27 on Facebook and was disappointed, but not surprised.
“Unions typically will advocate that municipalities hire from within to give local employees a path for advancement,” he said.
Since the letter was written by MacKinnon, Reardon added that he wanted a firefighter on the screening committee and that’s why he picked Parseghian, who he said has been working for the Fire Department for more than two decades.
“This is not uncommon for a public safety leadership openings,” he said. “I’ve spoken to all but one member of the search committee and each is very comfortable moving forward with Lt. Parseghian as a part of the process that will essentially be completed Friday after the interviews.”
Screening committee member and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley echoed the mayor’s comments.
“Having a union representative on the committee is standard operating procedure,” he said. “They should be a part of these discussions.”
Reardon also told the City Council on Monday that one of the eight initial candidates withdrew from consideration.
Preston said the screening committee recently discovered that one of the candidates dropped out, claiming their name had been made public.
“Someone on the search committee is breaching confidentiality and we have lost one of our best candidates because of it,” she said.
McCauley said screening committee members’ conversations should remain within the group “to preserve integrity.”
“We hope to address these issues at the beginning of the next meeting,” McCauley said.
Parseghian did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
