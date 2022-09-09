NEWBURYPORT — The city councilor who was asked by her colleagues to recuse herself from Monday’s upcoming vote on short-term rentals is pointing out what she believes is some hypocrisy coming from her fellow board members.
The City Council has spent the past two years drafting zoning amendments that would regulate short-term rental units, such as those found on online platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley co-sponsored the most recent zoning amendments, (which include the requirement that short-term rental property owners must live in their units for at least 183 days a year and rentals would also be capped at 31 days, among other things) along with council President Heather Shand, which appeared to be headed for a vote on Aug. 29.
The matter was continued until Monday, however, after Councilor at large Connie Preston submitted amendments of her own, which include amnesty for investor-owner properties.
But, soon after the Aug. 29 meeting, a resident pointed out that Preston’s husband, Thomas Godbout, owns a short-term rental property in Newbury, which prompted McCauley to say that Preston should recuse herself from Monday night’s vote.
Since her husband owns the property and is located in another municipality, Preston said she had no plans to recuse herself and added she disclosed the information about the house with City Clerk Richard Jones and the state Ethics Commission last week.
Preston also told The Daily News on Thursday that both McCauley and Shand own rental properties in the city, which she considers a conflict of interest.
“Any councilor owning investment property in Newburyport could turn it from a short-term rental to a long-term rental pretty easily and that is why there is a conflict of interest,” she said.
McCauley said he has been renting out his Greenleaf Street property to the same tenant for the past 15 years. He added he disclosed this information to the city two years ago and made sure to update that information on Thursday.
McCauley admitted he could see where Preston could see a conflict of interest but, since the city has no formal regulations governing short-term rentals at the moment, it would be illegal for him to put one on the market, so he hasn’t.
“I’ve had plenty of chances to offer a short-term rental but I don’t, since I believe it impacts the neighborhood,” he said.
McCauley also said he disclosed the fact that he owns his late mother’s house in Rye, New Hampshire, which he added had been rented for six months during winters in the past but is no longer on the market.
Shand said she has disclosed that she owned a pair of condominiums in the same Warren Street building since 2016.
She also said she lives in the first unit and rented out the second unit to a pair of tenants over a four-year period, and now has a tenant who has been living in the condominium for the past year and recently signed a lease, with an extension.
“I’ve got a long-term tenant and I hope to keep him. So I am not flipping anything,” she said.
Shand said she had spoken with the state Ethics Commission earlier in the week and was told that she did not have a conflict of interest with her rental units. She also said she would submit her appraisal to the City Clerk’s office as well.
Preston made sure to say she is not pointing fingers but said the fact that McCauley and Shand’s properties are currently being used as long-term rental units is just as relevant as if they were renting out short-term units.
The at-large Councilor also indicated Thursday she would be formally requesting all city councilor disclosures about rental units from the City Clerk’s Office.
“If these councilors own Newburyport property that can be turned into a short-term rental, there is a potential conflict of interest there,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
