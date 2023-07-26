NEWBURYPORT — Fresh off a successful LGBTQ Pride Month in June, the city's Pride Board is putting out a call for new members.
The nine-member board serves under the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and is led by members of the LGBTQ community.
Part of its mission is organizing activities during LGBTQ Pride Month and celebrations throughout the year. The board also provides updates to the DEI Alliance about any LGBTQ concerns or issues that may arise.
Co-Chairperson Tarah MacGregor said her board has been designed to cycle members in and out on an annual basis and she is looking for about five new people.
"Life gets in the way of life, sometimes, and we had some people who signed up who haven't been able to make a long-term commitment," she said. "Our plan is to reopen the board every year. We designed the board to operate with an annual commitment so people can come and be a part of it for a year. Then, they can move on to other projects if they want to."
This year's Pride celebration was the city's biggest ever with Gov. Maura Healey giving a rousing speech during the Pride flag-raising ceremony June 2.
The city also hosted its first Pride parade the next day, which MacGregor said was a great success.
"Things went better than we could have ever have imagined in our wildest dreams this year," she said. "So now, we're looking to see how we can capture lightning in a bottle again. But we're also of the consensus that we don't have to do that again because we've already captured that lightning and now we have to make sure we know how to use it."
The Pride Board created a series of events that received support strong throughout the city and MacGregor said that shows just how much it matters to people.
"Our goal now is to see where we take that success from here," she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he was very impressed with the board's success.
"The parade was unbelievable and we had over 300 people out there for the flag raising with the governor," he said. "Love is love, so everyone is welcome here in Newburyport. Pride is about making people feel a part of the community and I think that's one of the great things about Newburyport. Everyone is welcome here."
Reardon pointed out that June was an extremely rainy month and he is already excited about next year's Pride celebration.
"We've got more systems in place that will continue to make Pride grow each and every year and that's because of all the people who stepped up to help plan and run these events this year," he said.
Interested board applicants can send their resume and a letter stating why they are interested in being a board member and what skills and experience they would bring to mayor@cityofnewburyport.com.
Applicants are also asked to answer the question: "Why do you feel Pride is important to queer people in the community as a whole?"
