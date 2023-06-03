NEWBURYPORT — With hoops and hollers, staccato drum beats and loads of brightly colored flags and outfits, Saturday's Pride parade marched down Green Street starting around noon.
Hundreds of people braved the threat of rain to line both sides of the thoroughfare to offer vocal support to those who marched.
The city's first ever Pride parade, organized by the Newburyport Pride Board, stepped off at the Bartlet Mall and made its way down Green Street to Waterfront Park where it hooked up with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fest.
Among those spotted in the crowd were Mayor Sean Reardon, former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins and city councilors Jennie Donahue, Ed Cameron and Heather Shand. Representatives from the city's human right commission, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, the North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ+ Youth, and others also took part in the parade.
A part of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, the Newburyport Pride Board is a community-driven, volunteer-led team dedicated to making sure the city is a place where widely diverse gender and sexual identities are embraced.
The parade comes a day after Reardon, aided by Gov. Maura Healey, raised the city's Pride flag outside City Hall on Pleasant Street. The flag raising marked the beginning of a weekend full of events as part of LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrated nationally in each June.
There were no signs of protestors or anyone opposed to the parade.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report
