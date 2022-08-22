NEWBURYPORT — Different rules will apply to the Democratic and Republican winners of the Sept. 6 state representative primary.
Former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse stepped down from his seat in June. But Debra O'Malley, a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin, said the Amesbury resident's name will still appear on the Sept. 6 Republican primary ballot.
Each primary candidate must receive a minimum of 150 votes to qualify for the November state election ballot and Salisbury Republicans Charles "C.J." Fitzwater and Samson Racioppi are both running write-in campaigns to succeed Kelcourse.
If Kelcourse were to receive the most votes on Sept. 6., then he would be given the option of withdrawing his name from the November ballot.
The Massachusetts Republican Party would then form an executive committee to appoint a qualified candidate of their choice, according to O'Malley, who added that may or may not be Fitzwater or Racioppi.
"If Kelcourse wins, it doesn't matter who got the most write-in votes, the state party has the say," she said.
If either Republican write-in candidate receives the most votes on Sept. 6, however, then the winner would appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.
No candidate's name will be printed on the Democratic primary ballot but Newburyport residents Byron Lane and Dawne Shand are both running write-in campaigns to succeed Kelcourse.
O'Malley said the primary path to victory on the Democratic side will be more traditional, with the candidate who receives the most votes over 150 appearing on the November ballot, as long as they furnish the state with a written acceptance and a statement of financial interests by Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.