AMESBURY —The Amesbury Elementary School is in the market for a new principal after Shannon Nolan announced her intent to resign at the end of the school year.
Nolan sent an email to her faculty and staff on Friday, informing them of her decision to leave the district to become the administrator of special education in the Triton Regional School District.
"Though I have only been here at AES for two years, I feel we as a school community have accomplished so much in such a short time," Nolan wrote. "The students here at AES are kind, respectful, and hard working. I have really enjoyed getting to know them personally and academically. Seeing their faces light up when they are caught doing an act of kindness, receiving a Lexia certificate, or just simply starting my day by saying good morning as they get out of the car has been so rewarding!"
Nolan thanked her staff for all of their help and hard work and stated that her last day in Amesbury will be June 30.
"Thank you again for accepting me into your community," Nolan wrote. "I will always cherish my time here at AES!"
Nolan came to the district after four years experience as the principal of Caleb Dustin Hunking School in Haverhill in 2019. She began her education career in 2001, teaching first and second grades in the Triton Regional School District and would go on to become an assistant principal at the Salisbury Elementary School.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said that she is happy for Nolan but disappointed the district will be losing such a fine principal.
"Shannon will be a great addition to the staff they have at Triton," McAndrews said. "However, I am very sad to be losing her."
McAndrews said Nolan has had made "a tremendous impact" on The Amesbury Elementary School.
"My respect for her has only grown," McAndrews said. "I will definitely be sad to lose her but I am happy that she has this opportunity to grow professionally."
McAndrews was named at the district's acting superintendent after her predecessor Jared Fulgoni resigned last October.
Finding a new Amesbury Elementary School principal will mark the second time that the district will initiate a principal search during McAndrews' tenure. Just last week, McAndrews named Jarred Haas as the new Amesbury Middle School principal.
"This will be my second new principal," she said. "I will post the opening on Monday."
She added that the new principal posting will be published for roughly two weeks and a principal selection committee would then be formed.
"The selection committee will identify people to interview and then they will forward about four or five candidates to me," McAndrews said. "We will then have a community forum and then an interview with the superintendent and then we will make our decision."
Nolan was unavailable for comment on Friday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
