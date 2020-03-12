NEWBURYPORT – A Newburyport High School teacher placed herself in self-quarantine amid concerns that a family member may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. That family member, according to an email blast sent to high school parents Wednesday by Principal Andy Wulf, is in self-quarantine for 14 days.
Neither the family member nor the teacher are showing signs or symptoms of the respiratory-based virus, according to Wulf.
"Though her family member is not showing any signs or symptoms, we advised (the teacher) also to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution to minimize any potential risk," Wulf's email states.
After first appearing in China in late 2019, the coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries. As of Wednesday, there are 938 cases in the United States with 29 deaths, according to the CDC. Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially called the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
In Massachusetts, there were 95 presumed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus as of Wednesday, including one in Essex County, according to state officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.