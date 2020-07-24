PLUM ISLAND – Although the City of Newburyport is restricting weekend parking in the public lot at Plum Island Point to residents only until early September, there are at least five private parking lots in the Newbury section of Plum Island open to paid parking by people from out of town.
Licensed private lots are located along Plum Island Turnpike at The Cottage Island Market and next to Surfland, as well as two at the corner of the turnpike and Northern Boulevard.
The small lot adjacent to the beach is for Newbury residents only. There is an additional private lot owned by Blue Inn on the Beach on Fordham Way that also is open to paying visitors.
Newburyport put restrictions in place on the city's public lot at the northern tip of Plum Island to reduce overcrowding and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on beaches, according to a press release this week.
The restrictions start this weekend and run through Sept. 5-6. Newburyport residents will be able to park in the lot on weekends at the discounted resident rate of $12 per day.
Proof of residency includes an active City of Newburyport resident parking pass; a current city yard waste sticker displayed on the vehicle; or a Plum Island Parking Lot 2020 vehicle sticker.
"This sticker is available at no cost by registering the vehicle in person at the (Newburyport) harbormaster office at 27R Water Street during normal business hours," the statement reads.
