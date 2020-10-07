Pro-planet activists to return to Market Square this weekend

NEWBURYPORT — Members of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion say they plan to return to Market Square on Saturday, a week after they pasted more than a dozen posters warning the downtown will be flooded by rising seas by 2050.
The posters, which declare residents "must vacate" due to rising water levels exacerbated by high tides, have drawn the ire of residents – including one who has been protecting the environment locally for years.
Extinction Rebellion member Leslie DiCola of Newburyport said pasting posters on public property is part of a longstanding tradition of nonviolent protest.
"They are not permanent, they will dissolve," she said.
DiCola, who planted two related lawn signs during the event last weekend, said the group hopes the posters make people uncomfortable enough to become involved in stopping climate change, a problem that is "at our doorstep."
Extinction Rebellion members are now being asked to return to Market Square on Saturday at 1 p.m. for what is being called the second part of "Flood Newburyport."
"A lot of Newburyport and the surrounding coastline is on pace to be underwater in the near future," the organization's website reads. "We will march on a 'tidal tour' around downtown Newburyport with postcards and letters of how the historical sites will be under water. We will be joined by the Ocean People (dress in blue and green if interested, we may have some costumes for you) and the Polar Bear Brigade."
The international environmental protection group states that it uses "nonviolent direct action to persuade governments to act on climate change," according to the website.
Jim McCarthy, who leads the local trash pickup group Plogging Newburyport, said there was a disconnect taking place when a pro-environmental protection group dedicated to keeping the Earth clean pastes stickers on public property.
"You're looking at other people and saying, 'I don't care about you,'" McCarthy said, adding that public spaces belong to everyone.
DiCola said she appreciated McCarthy's efforts to keep Newburyport clean but said the purpose of the posters was to "evoke emotion" for a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately.
The recent acts of what McCarthy called littering are but the latest in what has become a recent pattern around Market Square and the downtown area.
In late June, several "Defund the Police" posters were pasted on granite columns in Waterfront Park. Calls for defunding police departments came shortly after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.
Earlier in the week, McCarthy did his best removing one of the posters using a wire brush.
"It's just more of a pain in the butt than anything," he said.
If Extinction Rebellion comes back to Newburyport, McCarthy said he would like to see local police get involved. A city ordinance can fine anyone up to $50 for littering but McCarthy said he is not looking to hit people in their wallets.
Rather, McCarthy said it's about honoring public property, which by definition belongs to everyone and is a precious resource.
"They (the police) should say, 'Don't do that,'" McCarthy said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
