Editor’s note: Leading up to Tuesday’s preliminary election in Amesbury, The Daily News is highlighting the four candidates running for mayor. Today’s edition features profiles of John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei. Profiles for Mayor Kassandra Gove and former City Councilor Richard Marggraf ran Wednesday.
AMESBURY — John Proctor is determined to see Amesbury’s public library reformed and says he is running for the mayor’s office to ensure that happens.
“I decided to run because first and foremost, I’ve always seen how sad the library is, and it discriminates against the disabled and especially disabled children. They can’t use the children’s room. They can’t use the bathroom. and then I started to see other infrastructures in Amesbury that were failing and not taken care of,” Proctor said.
“I’m a person who believes in the community first and then prosperity will follow as opposed to Mayor Gove and Mr. Marggraf, who are from the business community, and they have the philosophy of business first and then the community,” Proctor said, referring to fellow candidates Kassandra Gove and Richard Marggraf.
Proctor has long been active in the political field, holding signs for President Lyndon B. Johnson during his race against Barry Goldwater in 1964.
“I have spent all my life in the labor movement. I attended both UMass-Boston and Salem State. I did not graduate. I worked most of my life as a steam engineer. I started as a stationary fireman and worked my way up to a second class steam engineer. I was the secretary treasurer of Local 57 of the Chemical Workers Union in Everett and for three years I held the books,” Proctor said.
He said his experiences have helped prepare him for the role of mayor, particularly from a financial side.
“I take it as a sacred duty when I’m in charge of other people’s money to not spend it frivolously, to think about what I’m doing. and I don’t think that’s always the case,” Proctor said.
He said that after living in Amesbury for 35 years, he decided he needed to step in to fight for change.
“I saw the infrastructure deteriorating to a point that it’s sad,” Proctor said.
As he previously stated, his first priority would be the library, emulating a nearby city in the process.
“The city of Gloucester is now renovating and making a nice library completely available to people with disabilities. The Amesbury Public Library is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. They could easily be sued. Now, Gloucester is doing this without a nickel from the city taxpayers. I’ve spoken with the director and the assistant director of the Gloucester Public Library. There’s lots of grants, and there’s lots of federal money, especially to make a library ADA approved. and I think that it could easily be done,” Proctor said.
He said he often compares his community to neighboring communities, with the city’s rail trail being another “failing mark.”
“I’ve compared Amesbury to three important communities. That is because they have the same population, they have the same school system, they’re not a regional school system, and those are Ipswich, Newburyport, and most important of all, Swampscott,” Proctor said.
Despite saying earlier that his main goal of running was to spread awareness of issues important to him, Proctor said his campaign is a very serious one, and that he will continue to be active throughout the community.
“I plan to have stand-outs. I also have a speaker on top of my car, which I will go through the neighborhoods with. I’m sure they’ll try to prevent me because Amesbury is famous for trying to prevent free speech. I don’t go online because there is a dark side of the internet that people don’t recognize. It’s an uphill campaign, but I’ll fight right to the end,” Proctor said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.