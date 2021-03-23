Professor to talk about African American history in Essex County

NEWBURYPORT — For two years, Kabria Baumgartner and a team of researchers have been digging through archival records at repositories and historical societies, seeking to learn more about African American life in Essex County.
Baumgartner will talk about her work and share some of the compelling stories she found when she speaks at the 11th annual YWCA Engaging Communities Luncheon via Zoom on April 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
Baumgartner will share stories such as the one about the 19th century “African princess” Sara Baro of Ipswich or the one about 20th century activist Nelson Ricks, who worked at Atkinson Coal Co. in Newburyport.
These stories not only highlight African American contributions to the economic development as well as the cultural and intellectual wealth of Essex County, but also help to provide a deeper appreciation for the diversity among African-descended people who have called Newburyport home.
Baumgartner has a doctorate and is an associate professor of English and American studies and a core faculty member in the women’s and gender studies department at the University of New Hampshire, where she was named the 2019 Outstanding Assistant Professor.
Her research and writing interests focus on African American history, literature and culture in 19th century New England. She is the author of an award-winning book, "In Pursuit of Knowledge: Black Women and Educational Activism in Antebellum America" (New York University Press, 2019), which tells the story of African American girls and women who fought to democratize public and private schools in the 19th century Northeast.
She has also published numerous scholarly articles and book chapters, and her op-eds and other writing have been featured in The Washington Post, WBUR’s blog Cognoscenti and Historic New England magazine.
She is writing a biography of African American lawyer Robert Morris. To learn more, visit www.kabriabaumgartner.com
To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit: www.ywcanewburyport.org.
