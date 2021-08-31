NEWBURYPORT — “Attracting Birds, Butterflies, Bees and Other Beneficials” will be offered via Zoom on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
This PowerPoint presentation by naturalist and landscaper John Root will describe how to welcome birds, pollinators and other beneficial wildlife.
A variety of plants that nourish these organisms throughout their life cycles will be discussed, and organic methods for establishing wildlife habitat are also presented. A recording of this event will be broadcast by Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub.
This program is supported in part by the Newburyport Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/3n9zfjmr; meeting ID: 830 7129 8908; passcode: 844814.
Dial by location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York); meeting ID: 830 7129 8908; Passcode: 844814.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.