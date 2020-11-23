NEWBURYPORT — A speaker program at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, which has been built up over the past four years as a way to inspire eighth-graders to take action in their community, is still going strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
With all students learning remotely on Wednesdays as part of the school’s hybrid learning model, teachers adapted the program this year so that these speakers — which range from city and state officials to Pulitzer Prize-winning writers across the country — can connect with students over Google Meet or Zoom.
The interdisciplinary program, which teaches students the fundamentals of listening and interviewing, prepares eighth-graders to select a topic to research for their “I Am We” action civics project later in the school year.
Mayor Donna Holaday, Superintendent Sean Gallagher, Newburyport Youth Services Director Andi Egmont and City Councilor Afroz Khan are just a few of the local officials who have spoken to the students about what their jobs entail, how they got to where they are and what students can do to make a similar impact on the community.
Jennifer Groskin, a social studies teacher at the middle school, said the program is a way for students “to move into the community and start to understand that interaction is not just with your peers, but with a wide variety of people.”
“This is a key part of our social studies curriculum on many levels from helping the students understand different levels of government to the actual actions that individuals and organizations are taking locally,” she said.
The students have also connected with Emily Nussbaum, a Pulitizer Prize-winning American television critic; Shira Springer, a sports and society writer for WBUR and NPR; Rebecca Traister, writer for New York magazine and its website The Cut; and Jose Antonio Vargas, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of media advocacy organization Define American. This week, they will connect with staff writer at The New Yorker and author of “Trick Mirror” Jia Tolentino.
Eric Schlidge, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher, said the speaker program has helped students become better listeners and ask questions which seek to better understand a person, rather than force an opinion.
“Instead of just generally letting what they say wash over you, you isolate some aspect of what they’re saying in terms of their values, their emotions or their actions, and then you listen for that specific part in an attempt to better understand that aspect of a person’s experience,” Schlidge explained.
“They’re middle school students and they’re changing and growing so much,” Groskin said. “This is an important moment in their development to hear these voices and these stories.”
Some of the questions the students had for Traister, for example, included whether she ever received backlash for a piece she wrote and if so, how it affected her confidence in herself and in her writing; if she has ever written a profile of someone she didn’t like and how that went; and how has working around other people’s opinions changed her own opinions at any given time.
The students use these experiences to write profiles based on characters they are reading about in their English language arts class.
For their social studies curriculum, the eighth-graders choose topics such as beach erosion, bike safety or another subject of their choosing to research and pursue an action civics project related to it. They then use the skills they learned through the speaker program to interview and consult with people to help make their action civics project a reality.
