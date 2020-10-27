NEWBURYPORT – An online program, "From #BlackLivesMatter to #MeToo: Understanding social media’s contribution to democracy", will be presented by the Newburyport Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The talk will focus on the effect of social media on democracy. Judith Rosenbaum, associate professor in Media Studies and Chair of Communication and Journalism at the University of Maine, will address how social media in general, and Twitter in particular, impact the American political landscape. Using case studies such as #BlackLivesMatter, #TakeAKnee, and #BoycottNike, Rosenbaum will discuss the extent to which Twitter functions as a virtual public sphere, and shed light on how the often inflammatory and one-sided discussion on social media platforms can contribute to as well as detract from American democracy.
This is a Zoom program. People can sign up to receive the link online via the library events calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/11-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428 x242. A link will be sent to participants the day before the program.
