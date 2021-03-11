Programs set for this weekend at Actors Studio

NEWBURYPORT — As part of its roster of online events for Women’s HerStory Month, The Actors Studio of Newburyport will feature three presentations this weekend that include dance, drama and an icon of the suffragist movement.
On Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., Exit Dance Theatre performs “Catching Breath,” a virtual presentation that combines pieces from past performances with works created and filmed during the pandemic.
Exit Dance Theatre is known for its storytelling through dance, according to a press release.
Fontaine Dollas Dubus, a co-founder of the troupe, said, “When we realized that the pandemic was going to last for some time, we knew we couldn’t sit around and wait for it to be over. We tell stories with our pieces, so we met at places like Plum Island, Maudslay State Park, and The Tannery (after hours, of course) to dance. Videos of these dances are in the ‘Catching Breath’ suite of performances.”
Performers in “Catching Breath” include Dollas Dubus, Susan Atwood, Darlene Doyle, Nicole Duquette, Julie Pike Edmond, Sarah George, Karl Granoth, Stephen Haley, Wendy Hamel, Patricia Piacentini, Teddy Speck, Erin Staffiere, Jen Steeves, Yori Thomas and Kayla Waldron.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., the North Shore Readers Theatre Collaborative will present a staged reading via Zoom of “Madeleines” by Bess Welden.
The themes of the immigrant experience and family relationships are intertwined in this story of two sisters who return to their childhood home to deal with the illness and death of their mother. Old wounds are revisited and memories of the past surface as they engage in their mother’s gift for baking.
Audience members will be invited to participate in a talkback session with the playwright after the performance.
Also on Saturday at 7 p.m., actress and educator Sheryl Faye will present her show, “Susan B. Anthony – Failure Is Impossible.” Anthony is one of many historical figures Faye brings to life in aseries of one-woman shows. A question-and-answer session follows the performance.
Tickets for “Catching Breath” and “Failure Is Impossible” are $10. “Madeleines” is offered free of charge. Additional donations to The Actors Studio are welcomed.
For information and registration, visit newburyportacting.org.
