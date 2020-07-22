NEWBURY — The town's conservation agent said last week at a hearing on modifications to an approved plan for the Newbury Golf Center that "progress has definitely been made over the past six weeks" at the construction site.
Bill Holt, who stepped into the conservation agent position previously held by Doug Packer on June 1, said he saw no significant issues at the Scotland Road construction site.
Owner and developer Eric Sorensen continues to stabilize the soils, and the stormwater areas installed at the front of the property “seem to be functioning quite well,” Holt said at a joint meeting of the Select Board and Planning Board held remotely last week.
A special permit to build the center in a residential area was originally approved in November 2017, but the project stalled when a subcontractor cut trees outside the scope of work.
Several other setbacks — some of them self-imposed — ultimately resulted in both boards unanimously voting to halt activity on the site except for erosion and drainage control and stormwater management. Inspection officials were authorized to take action they deem appropriate to address any violations, including imposing daily fines.
Sorensen now seeks to lift the stop order and receive approval for his plans to restore the areas disturbed by the subcontractor. The public hearing for this application opened in June 2018.
Under special permit regulations, approval requires a supermajority of selectmen. Chair JR Colby has recused himself because Colby Farm is on Scotland Road. A simple majority of the Planning Board — three of the five members — is required.
The continuation was led by Selectperson Alicia Greco and Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos.
During a time set aside for public comment, residents expressed concern about traffic entering and exiting what some felt was the center’s “blind driveway” and planner Leslie Matthews suggested installing signs to warn drivers.
But Sorensen’s team said posting signs was at the discretion of the owners of the road, noting that the matter was already vetted. The area around the driveway will be trimmed and the plan includes a sign to identify the entrance.
There would likely be an adjustment period for drivers to become acclimated, said Scott Cameron, an engineering consultant for the applicant.
Discussions on adequate vegetation for screening the neighbor’s properties; the makeup of a gravel pathway, primarily used for emergency access; and the landscape design were also raised.
Abutters reminded town officials of their promise that problems related to light pollution from the business would be resolved before an occupancy permit is issued. They urged town leaders not to let the developer “do an end run” around the lighting issues.
After considerable pushback from abutters, Sorensen withdrew a proposal in August to install six 50-foot poles for LED lighting on the driving range side of the property. Town officials stressed at the time that a new public hearing would be needed to consider any future lighting.
Resolving lighting and noise problems are the “biggest stumbling blocks” for Sorensen, Selectperson Geoff Walker said.
“To get this golf course open, we need to make sure those are accomplished,” he said.
Greco suggested two walks.
“I also want to see it at night when the lights are on ... I think that’s imperative to moving this project forward,” she said. A site walk is slated for today at 6 p.m. The hearing was continued until Monday at 7 p.m.
Sorensen, a PGA professional, seeks to make the 24-acre site the home of one of the top teaching facilities for the sport in New England.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.