SALISBURY — Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting included steps toward affordable housing, a new one-way street, and an update on an ongoing project.
As part of the upcoming Beachpoint Crossing project on 207 Beach Road by developer Tom Patnaude, selectmen unanimously approved a proposal that would see two new affordable housing units built as part of the project rather than contributing funds from the project, as explained by Planning Director Lisa Pearson.
“Tom has been working with the Planning Board and the Affordable Housing Trust in regards to the project that he has at 207 Beach Road. As part of that development he has an inclusionary zoning obligation to provide funds to the Inclusionary Zoning Trust, and instead he has offered to build to affordable units, which was very receptive from both the Planning board and the Affordable Housing Trust,” Pearson said. “It is not a requirement. He is willing to do it, and he has been working very closely with my department and with the Affordable Housing Trust in order to make sure that everything works.”
Selectmen Vice Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott supported the move.
“No other builder has come to the table and really worked with us on this. So he is our first and we are incredibly appreciative of that. Because one, we’ve kind of trying to figure out exactly how to do it. and Tommy has been patient as can be because this is our first, but this is how we would love for housing development to happen in our town,” Ray-Parrott said. “I know people are incredibly worried about 40Bs, but that’s the only way we’re getting affordable housing built. and that’s the problem is that then it becomes on a voluntary affordable housing trust to try to develop and build houses, which shouldn’t be our job.”
Chapter 40B housing is a state program allowing developers to override local zoning bylaws in order to increase the number of affordable homes in municipalities where less than 10% of the housing is defined as affordable.
After some discussion the board voted unanimously to accept the proposal.
Another vote was held as to whether or not School House Lane should permanently be made a one-way street. Pearson said that just over a year ago they had asked for a trial run for turning School House Lane into a one-way street. She said the trial has gone on for around 10 or 11 months, and that the response has been positive besides call for better signage.
“When they put up the signage, they put two signs on the Forest Road side of School House Lane to say do not enter. But there’s nothing on the Lafayette Road side of School House Lane that says that it’s one way,” Pearson said. “So there was some confusion of people for a while going down the wrong way. I haven’t seen any of that lately because it was mostly people that were guests and weren’t used to it, that would come out of the driveway and go the wrong way. So I think other than signage, it was a positive experience. It reduced traffic and seemed to make it work better in terms of the overall plan for the neighborhood.”
Selectmen echoed the need for better signage and also inquired about updating it on google maps. They then voted to unanimously to make School House Lane a permanent one way street.
Town Manager Neil Harrington shared in his report at the end of the meeting that the town would be pushing to have another in-person North End Boulevard project meeting with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation sometime in the next few months.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
