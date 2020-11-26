NEWBURY — The average single-family homeowner in town should expect to see no more than a $145 increase in property taxes for fiscal 2021.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board unanimously approved the Board of Assessors' recommendation to retain the uniform tax rate for fiscal 2021 with a residential factor of 1, which means all property will be taxed at the same rate.
Jason DiScipio, the town's principal assessor, presented an estimated tax rate of $10.66 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2021, which is an interim year for property adjustments.
The fiscal 2020 tax rate was $10.99 per $1,000, so the tax rate has decreased, but values have gone up by approximately $30,000 on average, DiScipio said in a follow-up phone call.
He said the town's new growth, three-year average preceding this year was about $186,000 and the town is slightly ahead of that this year with about $195,000 in new growth. That equates to about $17.7 million in value.
The total taxable value for fiscal 2021 is about $1.7 billion, a 5.7% increase from fiscal 2020.
"That's just showing a sign of a healthy community when property values continue to rise," DiScipio said.
The tax rate, which is the tax levy (estimated at almost $18 million) divided by the town's taxable value (about $1.7 billion), is estimated at $10.66 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2021.
Historically, Newbury has always maintained a single tax rate, DiScipio said.
The Select Board followed the recommendations from the Board of Assessors and unanimously voted to not adopt a residential exemption since it would place an unjustified additional burden on other residences.
Members also unanimously voted to not adopt a small commercial exemption because most businesses in Newbury are small, so there would not be tax relief.
Tax bills will be mailed prior to Jan. 1.
More information about the town's tax classification can be found in the Select Board packet at www.townofnewbury.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif951/f/agendas/sb_agenda_packet_11.24.20.pdf.
In other business, Town Administrator Tracy Blais provided an update on the Byfield Community Arts Center at 7 Central St., which was closed earlier this month after a long ceiling joist band snapped.
The Department of Public Works director reported that the issues are more comprehensive than officials originally thought and it is likely the center may not be able to reopen until late spring or early summer.
The center's current lease expires in June, Blais said, and she asked the Select Board to consider waiving its lease payments since the building is unusable.
The board unanimously voted to waive the center's lease payments until occupancy is allowed again.
