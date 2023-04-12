NEWBURY — Proponents of building a new Town Hall acknowledge there is a tough road ahead in winning the hearts and minds of voters with the need for a new school also looming, but they insist both are needed and cannot be delayed any further.
On Friday, Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco, Finance Committee Chairperson Erica Jacobsen and Municipal Building Committee Chairman Bob Connors sat down with representatives from The Daily News to share their reasoning for supporting the proposal for a new Town Hall.
The proposal has been met with what Greco described as a “very loud, noisy minority” opposed to the project. One of the biggest criticisms has been the potential that the town would be funding a new Town Hall at the same time a new Triton Regional High School is being considered.
With a price tag of just over $11 million, the proposal calls for a 13,000-square-foot, three-story building to be constructed at High Road and Morgan Avenue on the grounds of the current building, which would be torn down.
For the project to move forward, two crucial votes must take place. First, two-thirds of those attending Town Meeting on April 25 must approve borrowing project costs not covered by what has already been amassed in the town’s free cash account and Town Hall building fund.
Another Town Meeting article seeks to move $1 million from free cash to the Town Hall account, which would bring the total to more than $5 million.
If voters approve the project, they would go to the polls May 9 to consider a debt-exclusion override. Approval from a simple majority is required.
Ever since the former Town Hall was shuttered, town business has been conducted at 12 Kent Way in office space leased by the town. Some have asked why the town does not simply continue to lease there or buy it outright. Jacobsen provided a simple answer.
“It’s not for sale. We have asked the owner, who is a Newbury resident. It is not for sale,” Jacobsen said.
Greco elaborated on the negative aspects of continuing to lease.
“A town cannot negotiate past three to five years. That’s it for a lease,” she said. “So there’s no guarantee that the owner of this property will want to re-lease to us.”
She said while the building is not for sale, the town would be out of luck if a current tenant wants to buy the property and the owner has a change of heart.
“There’s no guaranteed future. We don’t control our own destiny,” Greco said.
Former Select Board member Mike Doyle has been vocal in his opposition of a new Town Hall. He insists that the town continue to lease 12 Kent Way. When informed of the concerns about the long-term security of leasing, Doyle called it a “crock of bull.”
“We’ve been a good tenant and they would love to have us, I’m sure, because it’s an easy lease,” he said.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais said in a separate interview that the town’s three-year lease ends in June 2024. The town can enter into another lease with the owner for another three years after following required bidding procedures. A lease could be for even longer if voters approve, Blais added.
Preparing for the unknown
As for a new high school, Jacobsen said the prospect of even considering a new school is in the early stages.
She said they found out in at the end of 2022 that Triton had not been accepted by the Massachusetts School Building Association and that a second letter has been submitted.
Jacobsen said they are expected to find out in December if the latest application has been accepted. If so, that would lead to feasibility study.
“They already have the funding set aside to pay for the feasibility study,” she said. “The result of that feasibility study would then say what that group recommends that we move forward with. So that is 18 months, I believe, from that time at least. So the question is: It’s coming down the pike, but we don’t know what it is yet.”
Greco agrees that the town would be in a tight position but stands firm in her belief that the needs of the Triton Regional School District do not negate the needs of Newbury.
“We are acknowledging that both things have to happen. I will tell you both things have to happen. It’s a little uphill battle, but Triton is not unique to Newbury. It’s got to be shared by the three towns,” Greco said, referring to Salisbury and Rowley.
Jacobsen noted that the longer they delay the Town Hall project, the more it will end up costing.
“To do a phased police station and a Town Hall in 2016, the estimate was $9 million,” she said. “We’re already well above that. Every time we do this, it increases the cost.”
She said the town has been setting aside money from free cash and other sources, with leftover money in the last few years, through Town Meeting to be able to fund this project with as little burden on taxpayers as possible.
Jacobsen added that former Select Board member Damon Jespersen was the first to propose the savings strategy years ago.
“And it’s been a great way for the town to keep it top of mind so we don’t forget that we have a need and to put money that can be used for one-time expenses into a valid one-time expense account,” she said.
Opponents of a new Town Hall have claimed it would make more sense to renovate and expand the current building. Connors noted that a renovation and addition would create an equal – if not greater – financial burden for residents while providing fewer benefits.
“It’s replacing stuff that’s at the end of its useful life and it will extend itself for another 20 or 30 years,” Connors said. “Buildings don’t expire in 30 years.”
He compared the projected figures for building an addition to the projections they have for a new Town Hall. Ultimately, the projected total cost of a new addition would be $13,636,225, while the cost of a new Town Hall is projected at $11,574,132.
Opponents have expressed wariness in funding a large-scale project after claiming the new police station exceeded the budget.
Connors explained that the new station was built under budget despite what some have claimed. He said voters at Town originally approved $6.5 million in 2017 to build a police station and renovate Town Hall, but without the project being fully designed.
“Rather than doing what we did, which is preschematic, schematic, the steps, and then I come up with a budget, it was like, ‘We think we can.’ and then when it got approved, it became kind of unrealistic,” Connors said.
He said that over the next couple of years, the plan was discussed and there was no action until the proposal was brought before Town Meeting again in 2019.
“We went back to Town Meeting and at that time, Town Meeting decided to focus on the police station. We weren’t putting any money in and above for Town Hall,” Connors said.
He said the project went out to bid only for the COVID-19 pandemic to strike a month later.
“I’m happy to say, and it’s kind of amazing, we came in on time and under budget by $441,000 during COVID, one of the only projects in recent memory that has come in under budget,” Connors said.
The Daily News reached out to Select Board member Geraldine Heavey but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
