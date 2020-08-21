NEWBURYPORT — City officials are working on a zoning amendment to regulate short-term rental units offered through services such as Airbnb, which are operating while “technically illegal,” according to City Council President Jared Eigerman.
The proposal would require short-term rental owners — excluding those on Plum Island — to reside in their units for at least 183 days each year. Short-term rental use would only be allowed as an “accessory” use; the unit’s principal use must be single-family, two-family or multifamily; and guests would be able to stay for up to 31 days.
It was introduced by Councilors Jim McCauley and Charles Tontar in January. As proposed, it would take effect Jan. 1.
During a joint Planning Board and Committee on Planning and Development meeting Wednesday, McCauley said the city solicitor recently pointed out that short-term rentals are technically not allowed in the city because they are not listed as a use in the city’s zoning ordinance. He noted there are more than 200 short-term rental units operating in Newburyport, with only about 90 registered with the state.
“We have more than half of the short-term rentals that are not compliant with state law, so by setting requirements and guidelines, we make short-term rentals more transparent,” McCauley said.
During the discussion, Eigerman noted that “if we do nothing, the status quo is that these short-term rental units remain illegal.”
McCauley also said there has been an “uptick” in neighborhood issues regarding short-term rentals, with an increase in complaints about house parties.
The ordinance states that in the city’s business districts, short-term rentals would only be permitted above the first floor of any building. No external physical evidence or advertising for short-term rental use would be allowed.
The ordinance also states short-term rentals may not create “excessive noise, fumes, odor, dust, vibration, heat, glare, or electrical interference.”
The zoning amendment also comes alongside an ordinance sponsored by McCauley and Tontar that would require all short-term rental unit owners to apply for a license through the city’s licensing board, which would hold a public hearing regarding the license.
Tom Kolterjahn, co-president of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, said the trust believes short-term rental units “negatively impact historic neighborhoods.” He expressed opposition to the ordinance.
“Short-term rentals have already taken up much-needed rentals and whole houses needed by permanent residents,” Kolterjahn said. “t absorbs affordable and moderately priced housing — what there is left of it.”
Resident Jane Snow told the Planning Board she does not think short-term rental units should be permitted in residential areas.
“I’m sorry but I do feel like these detract from the residential character because so many of them are not owner occupied and are owned by someone who is out of state.”
Susan Martinson, a self-described “taxpaying” owner of an Airbnb unit, said she does not believe short-term rentals are disturbing neighborhoods and that they also bring tourists and money to the city.
The proposal must undergo a review by the City Council’s License and Permits Committee. The committee chair, Councilor at large Joseph Devlin, said in an email this week that he does not intend to discuss the ordinance until the committee is able to meet in person.
“I have been told that my committee may be able to meet in person, and I will explore that for a meeting(s) in September,” Devlin said in the email. “I am concerned about the restrictions that Zoom places on public comment and interaction.”
The Planning Board postponed discussion of short-term rentals until its meeting Oct. 7, when it will address possible amendments to the ordinance’s language.
To read the proposal, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/events/amendment_of_the_whole_08-12-2020_-_stru_zoning_ordinance_0.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.