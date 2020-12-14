NEWBURYPORT — A proposed order, set to be introduced to the City Council on Monday night, authorizes the purchase of 57 Low St. "for general municipal purposes," while also providing Newburyport Youth Services with $1.7 million to rehabilitate the ground floor of the former Brown School.
The order, cosponsored by Council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, would appropriate $1 million for upgrades to Newburyport Youth Services at the former Brown School at 42 Milk St.
This $1 million would be added to $693,500 that has been sitting in the Special Revenue Fund for the Sale of Municipal Buildings since the city sold the Kelley School in 2016.
"In the new year, I will urge immediate appropriation of this $1.7 million to improve conditions for NYS," Eigerman, who represents Ward 2, wrote in an email.
Newburyport Youth Services has been at the Brown School since 2014. The facility needs heating, ventilation and air conditioning system replacements, as well as other repairs.
"For the past four years, there has been about $700,000 sitting in the bank that the City Council earmarked specifically to repair Youth Services' space at the Brown School," Eigerman said. "In other words, we are four years overdue in fixing the dilapidation you see.
"The administration has tried to kick the can down the road on Youth Services, but enough is enough," he continued.
The order would also authorize the purchase of the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. using $220,000 from the city's free cash fund, which Mayor Donna Holaday first proposed.
Though Holaday previously advocated relocating Newburyport Youth Services to the Low Street property, she recently changed course. Instead, the administration wants to use the Low Street property as a flexible space, depending on municipal needs, and hopes to make improvements to the Brown School, so Newburyport Youth Services can remain there.
Currently, the administration is looking to use the Low Street property as a centralized location for the Parks Department.
Ashley Shwom, president of the nonprofit Friends of NYS, previously expressed concerns about Newburyport Youth Services remaining at the Brown School, noting the presence of asbestos and other hazardous materials.
Eigerman, who attended the Brown School, said "there are ways to cope" with asbestos, saying its been present at the school for many decades. He added that City Hall and any other "pre-war building in Massachusetts" has had it.
"You can encapsulate it," he said. "If there's something that's friable and dangerous, you remediate it."
Eigerman understands the pursuit by Newburyport Youth Services for the Low Street property, saying "Everyone wants the perfect solution, but we don't have time for that anymore."
The City Council will convene remotely at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215254.
