NEWBURY — An influx of cars — and possibly more bicycles – on the town's already-popular barrier island have Planning Board members calling for a traffic study as part of the site plan review for a proposed restaurant on Plum Island.
At a recent public hearing, board members continued discussion of plans for Plum Island Sunset Club, a 164-seat restaurant in the Village Commercial District.
The parcel, located at 2 and 8R Old Point Road on the site of Angie’s Service Station, is owned by Vincent Godin of Cottages Commercial LLC and sits across Plum Island Boulevard from Plum Island Grill restaurant to the south, with open marsh across Old Point Road to the west.
Owners of the Caribbean-inspired Paddle Inn restaurant in Newburyport are being tapped to run the new beach-style eatery on Plum Island.
Godin updated the board on enhancements to the restaurant plans, including tweaks to landscaping, parking and storage for propane tanks. The improvements were spurred by comments from board members at a prior session as well as peer review reports.
The restaurant would operate from 9 a.m. to midnight, with the possibility of weekend brunch during the summer, Godin said, stressing that exact hours would be dictated by demand.
Staying open for dinner in the winter, except on weekends, might also be a possibility. His team is asking for flexibility as it works through some of the unknowns related to the hours and days the facility would be open, he said.
But when Planning Board Chair Peter Paicos noted that the hours of operation would influence traffic volume so a peer traffic review might be needed, several other board members agreed.
"I can see it would be a popular destination for Sunday brunch,” said member Woody Knight, calling a traffic study “a good idea.”
Bicycle traffic is heavier than car traffic at times, Planning Board members agreed, noting that traffic flow on the island changes dramatically with the seasons.
Bicycle racks are included in the restaurant's plan. Board member George Morse said having the entrance to the lot off Plum Island Boulevard with one-way circulation and an exit onto Old Point Road would help lessen the traffic impact.
Noting that the corner where the restaurant would be located is an eyesore, board member Mary Stohn reminded the others it was important not to put too many roadblocks in front of this proposed improvement.
"We want this to succeed," Paicos said.
If approved, the eatery would offer interior table and bar seating for up to 26 people along with outdoor dining for about 138 people.
A 400-square-foot movable kitchen constructed within a large steel shipping container would be used for food preparation, and the parking lot has space for 54 vehicles. Outdoor games such as cornhole are also part of the plans.
The hearing was continued until March 24 at 7:15 p.m. Public hearings for an open space residential development at 15 Coleman Road and a definitive subdivision plan application, for 217/221 High Road were both continued to April 7.
The board endorsed the submission of an approval-not-required plan for 131 Newburyport Turnpike. The owner/applicant is Stowaway Storage Newbury LLC doing business as Newbury Self Storage.
