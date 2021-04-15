NEWBURY — The boundaries set under one of the land-use tools the town relies on for managing development and preserving open space is receiving a closer legal look as the Planning Board continues to review a subdivision proposed off Coleman Road.
Before a public hearing on an open space residential development, or OSRD, project at 15 Coleman Road continues Wednesday, the board is asking the town counsel to help clarify language in the zoning bylaw regarding density bonuses available to developers seeking approval for these projects. The virtual session begins at 6:45 p.m.
At a recent meeting, developer Tom Zahoruiko made the case for why he believes his proposal for seven four-bedroom homes spanning two parcels in Byfield and Rowley falls within parameters of the bylaw.
He hopes to build “a small residential neighborhood of high quality, reasonably-sized homes” on the site, which consists of open grassy areas, farm paths, mature forest and a stone wall “which frames views of open farm fields,” according to Zahoruiko’s application.
A farm road crosses a bisecting wetland. The site includes a 3,000-square-foot clapboard farmhouse built about 1787 with an adjacent 40-by-36-foot barn and other small outbuildings.
Of further historical significance, a wall on the easterly side of the property features what is referred to as "the Witchstone" — a carving commissioned in 1723 by John Dummer as a memorial to his father, Richard Dummer Jr.
Also known as “Father Stone,” it was at one time used for part of a walkway. It is believed the carver created the historic Boston Post Road milestones, according to "A Visitor's Guide to Historic Newbury."
The applicant insists that the site allows for a yield plan of five units and Planning Board members did not disagree.
Under the regulations, the yield plan identifies the maximum number of lots a conventional subdivision could fit on a site. The applicant recommends the yield plan amount to the board.
At issue for Zahoruiko is the open space component of his plan and how that affects the number of homes he could build.
The regulation requires that OSRD projects preserve a minimum of 50% of the site’s upland as open space. This land is either conveyed to the town or Conservation Commission, or placed under a permanent preservation restriction.
Under three conditions, developers are granted a density bonus: “For each additional 10% of the site — over and above the required 50% set aside as open space, a bonus of one additional unit — or 5% of the basic maximum number, whichever is greater, may be awarded,” according to the bylaw.
Developers have two other options for density bonuses. Two dwelling units can be added for every low-income housing unit the developer creates; with an additional unit for each moderate-income unit installed. The applicant may also receive an additional dwelling as a bonus for every historic structure preserved on the site.
The bylaw says the open space is contiguous unless allowing noncontiguous open space promotes the bylaw's goals or protects key conservation areas.
Zahoruiko seeks approval for a seven-lot OSRD, which includes two bonus lots. In his plan, about 27.2 contiguous acres — or 86% of the site — is proposed as permanently preserved open space.
Of this amount, 65% is upland, not including wetlands. Zahoruiko contends he meets the threshold for two bonus units because the amount dedicated to open space is well over 50%.
But the board’s reading of the bylaw was that 70% of the open space upland — 20% more than the required amount — was needed.
“Do we have enough open space to qualify for two bonus lots?” board member Larry Murphy asked.
“I think that is the question,” responded Town Planner Martha Taylor.
“He needs 5% more,” said board member Leslie Matthews.
Because of the precedent-setting nature of its decision, the board opted to seek advice from town counsel. Meanwhile, Chair Peter Paicos urged Zahoruiko to consider turning the barn into a rental unit.
“I would love to create some affordable housing in some way in this town,” Paicos said, noting that this option would preserve the current view of the property from the road.
“I’m open for discussion on that, too,” Zahoruiko said, but stressed that “the finances of projects like this are pretty delicate.”
