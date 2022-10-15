WEST NEWBURY — A proposed amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws that could help preserve a beloved local landmark is receiving mixed reviews from town officials in the weeks leading up to the fall Town Meeting.
The Select Board will ask voters at the Special Town Meeting on Oct 24 to amend a section of the zoning regulations for Residential Districts A, B and C that would allow for certain commercial usage within District C, provided that a special permit is first obtained from the Planning Board.
Planning Board members agreed unanimously to recommend the bylaw change to the Select Board and voters following a public hearing last week. The Select Board is also unanimously in favor.
But earlier this month, the Finance Committee voted unanimously against the proposed zoning amendment, claiming it could lead to unintended consequences. Building Commissioner Sam Joslin expressed concern over how he would police and enforce the change.
He predicted an increased workload for his department, according to Town Manager Angus Jennings, who noted that Joslin questioned the idea of having a business as a principal use –rather than as an accessory use – in a residential zone.
Without more substantial guidelines within the bylaw, Joslin said he would have a hard time giving advice to prospective special permit applicants.
The amendment would help the town sell or lease the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street for small office use. The property at 363 Main St. would carry a preservation restriction to ensure the new owner retained certain key attributes of the historic building.
The building, constructed as as a Civil War memorial in 1900, was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.
In 2019, voters supported dedicating current and future Community Preservation Act money to restore the aging structure to its former glory. At the time, the Finance Committee voted against the spending, citing negative fiscal impacts.
But when bids on the project far exceeded the $1.5 million allocated, voters agreed to sell or lease the property to a third party for private commercial use. Those who attended the annual Town Meeting were advised that town officials would likely propose a zoning change this fall to facilitate the sale.
“The Finance Committee is supportive of the objective of transferring the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building to a third party for reuse, as authorized by voters at the May 2022 Town Meeting, but is concerned that the scope of the proposed amendments is overbroad,” the panel wrote in its recently published appropriations booklet.
Instead, the committee suggests having the amendment apply only to the site of the Soldiers and Sailors Hall and not the rest of the properties in the Residential C District.
But planning officials contend that this type of spot zoning is seldom a good idea because it is frequently perceived as favoritism and ultimately defeats the purpose of establishing zoning districts. With no requirement for residential occupancy and the specific type of business allowed limited, Joslin’s job should actually be easier, the board contended.
“This is purely for business or professional office space,” Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen said.
Jennings reported that although the town could provide the building plans already developed for the rehabilitation for prospective bidders to use as a standard on what a preservation renovation would involve, the plans should be offered as advisory only. The town is not warranting the design, he emphasized.
Any purchase-and-sale agreement must be contingent on having a completed preservation restriction in place – similar to when a property has been sold with a conservation restriction, Jennings said. He predicted the restriction would closely adhere to what the Massachusetts Historical Commission dictates.
The Town Meeting convenes at 7 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Face coverings are optional and will be provided upon request. A separate seating area will be available for those who desire or need it for medical reasons. Residents in this designated location must wear face coverings.
