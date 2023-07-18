NEWBURYPORT — A Boxford man left his friend to die in the road after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Newbury, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Scott Dambrosio, 55, was charged with negligent operation of a motorcycle and leaving the scene, and ordered held on an additional $15,000 bail during his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Police say Dambrosio was riding his motorcycle when he collided with another motorcycle driven by companion James Turcotte, 63, of Danvers just south of 96 Newburyport Turnpike shortly before 8 p.m.
Dambrosio was arrested at his Boxford home later that night and arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence and was held on $5,000 bail along with an outstanding warrant from the Newbury Police Department.
The defendant then appeared before Judge Peter Doyle in Newburyport District Court on Monday on charges of negligent operation of a motorcycle and leaving the scene.
Dambrosio pleaded not guilty and his attorney argued that Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte’s request to set an additional $250,000 bail was excessive and asked instead to set the amount at $1,500.
But Doyle set bail at $15,000 and ordered Dambrosio not to operate a motor vehicle or use illegal drugs or alcohol while being tested. He must wear a GPS alcohol ankle monitor and can only leave his home for work and medical visits.
Dambrosio is to appear in court again for a pretrial hearing Aug. 7.
He choked back tears during his arraignment Monday as Belmonte said witnesses told authorities they saw the two motorcycles riding south together when the accident occurred, but the defendant fled the scene.
Turcotte was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson while Dambrosio was on a 2009 model when the collision occurred, with one witness describing both motorcyclists as riding in a reckless manner and weaving back and forth before the crash.
Turcotte suffered a head injury during the collision and was lying in the roadway while Dambrosio continued south on the Newburyport Turnpike, turning left onto Boston Road – all while blue smoke spewed from an exhaust pipe dragging along the roadway, the prosecutor said.
Since the two motorcyclists knew each other, Belmonte said Dambrosio left his friend to die in the road.
Dambrosio’s registration was found at the crash scene and police proceeded to his School Street home. He had parked his bike two houses away.
Police detected an odor of alcohol on Dambrosio, according to Belmonte, who added that he had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech.
Dambrosio then failed a sobriety test and told police that he had just begun drinking prior to their arrival. But one officer noted Dambrosio was walking toward his home while still wearing his motorcycle helmet.
Dambrosio also admitted to police he had been at the crash scene but didn’t know what happened, adding, “I think he’s (expletive) dead” when asked about Turcotte, Belmonte said.
The defendant was then arrested by Boxford police and charged with OUI.
Belmonte added that Dambrosio has eight speeding violations on his driving record as well as five surchargeable accidents and should know, at that point, not to leave the scene of a crash.
Dambrosio’s attorney argued the accident Thursday was a singular event and noted that his client has a 30-year history of employment, working as a mechanic for the state at a garage in Peabody where he is not required to drive.
The defense also indicated that the details of the accident remain in question and added that Dambrosio is not a frequent visitor to the court and is the father of two adult sons.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
